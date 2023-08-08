Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

