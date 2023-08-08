Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

