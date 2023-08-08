Bank of America Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $212.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.30.

Shares of ALB opened at $196.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 934.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 824,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

