Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,925 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

