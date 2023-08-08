Barclays Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $104.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,932 shares of company stock worth $77,168,542 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

