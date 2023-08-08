Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,017.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 140,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

