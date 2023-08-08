Barclays PLC Boosts Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 700.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,388,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 279,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CGI by 315.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CGI by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 238,852 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

