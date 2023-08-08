Barclays PLC Boosts Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

