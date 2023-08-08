Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 670.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 213,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

