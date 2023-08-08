Barclays PLC Buys 332,855 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,855 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 23.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

