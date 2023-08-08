Barclays PLC Buys 84,294 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

GGG opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,398 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

