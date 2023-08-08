Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,146 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $457,248. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc.

