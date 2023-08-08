Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

