Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PG&E by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Skaana Management L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

PG&E Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PCGU opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PG&E from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

