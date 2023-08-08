Barclays PLC Grows Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

