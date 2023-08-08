Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,683 shares of company stock worth $6,640,802. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.