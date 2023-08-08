Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,755,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.