Barclays PLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

