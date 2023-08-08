Barclays PLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

