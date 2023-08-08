Barclays PLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 327.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $20,266,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average is $177.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.