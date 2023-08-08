Barclays PLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

