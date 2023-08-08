Barclays PLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

