Barclays PLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 802.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $259.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.54.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

