Barclays PLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

