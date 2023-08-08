Barclays PLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

