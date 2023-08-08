Barclays PLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,866,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,436,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

