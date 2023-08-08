Barclays PLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after buying an additional 913,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

