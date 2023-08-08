Barclays PLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

