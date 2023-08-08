Barclays PLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 463.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

