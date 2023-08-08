Barclays PLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,731 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 126,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of TRIP opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05.
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tripadvisor
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.