Barclays PLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,731 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 126,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.