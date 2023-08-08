Barclays PLC Has $14.63 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

