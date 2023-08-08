Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.81.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.53%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

