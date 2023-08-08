Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,237,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,664,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRU opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

