Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

