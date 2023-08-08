Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

