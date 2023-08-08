Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 34.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 148,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

