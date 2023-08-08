Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 9.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 109,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

