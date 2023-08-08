Barclays PLC Purchases 1,129,972 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BORR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BORR opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

