Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $6,212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,244,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Polaris by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $2,872,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,952.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

