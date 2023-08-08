Barclays PLC Raises Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 790,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

