Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 325,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.