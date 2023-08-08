Barclays PLC Sells 106,292 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

