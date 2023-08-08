Barclays PLC Sells 113,226 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $29.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.