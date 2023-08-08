Barclays PLC Sells 11,554 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

