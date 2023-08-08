Barclays PLC Sells 12,395 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
