Barclays PLC Sells 164,104 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

