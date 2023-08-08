Barclays PLC Sells 176,842 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,505,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRG opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

