Barclays PLC Sells 30,722 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

