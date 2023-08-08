Barclays PLC Sells 319,573 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

CPB stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

