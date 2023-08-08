Barclays PLC Sells 367,723 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.